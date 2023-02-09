Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 19,800 as survivors struggle to stay warm





Three days after a catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria, the death toll still keeps climbing up – 19,000 people as at press time on Thursday, February 9.

Hundreds of other families were still stuck under the debris as at Thursday after about 90 buildings collapsed in a Syrian town, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A boy and his mother were rescued by German (yellow) and British (orange) rescue teams after an 8-hour operation in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

In Syria?s second-largest city, Aleppo, harrowing footage published by Shaam Network shows heartbroken families carrying the remains of deceased loved ones as part of a mass makeshift burial. One man can be seen carrying a small bundle wrapped in white, appearing to be a dead child.

Also in Aleppo, Syria, rescue workers pulled seven people out alive and 44 bodies from a collapsed building in the city center on Thursday, Syrian state TV reported.

?We are racing against time. Time is…