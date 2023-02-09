Two suspected fake journalists arrested for buying bag of rice with fake bank alert in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspected fake journalists, Mujahid Kabir and Abba Imam, for defrauding a trader with fake bank alert. 

 

 

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, said the suspects bought a bag of rice at N33,000 from a plaza at Sharada Quarters and generated a fake alert. 

 

 

?On 2nd February 2023 at about 1700hrs, a report was received from the Manager of a Plaza at Sharada Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA, Kano State that, two people went to their Plaza, purchased a bag of rice at Thirty-Three Thousand Naira (N33,000:00) and generated a fake alert to them,? the statement read.

 

 

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command CP Mamman Dauda, psc(+) raised and instructed a team of detectives led by SP Abdulrahim Adamu, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sharada Division to arrest the culprits. 

 

 

“The team immediately proceeded to the scene and arrested the two…



Source: Linda Ikeji

