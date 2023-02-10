Bandits kill farmer, abduct pastor and his wife in Kaduna



Mahmud

Bandits have killed a 38-year-old farmer identified as Mr. Namiji in Maro village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A community leader, Mr. Simon John, who confirmed the incident on Friday, February 10, 2023, said the bandits were riding on motorcycles, passing through a lonely part to their destination when the saw the farmer tilling and clearing his farmland and opened fire on him.

In a similar development, bandits attacked Maraban Kajuru on Wednesday, February 8, kidnapped a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) identified as Nasamu and his wife.

One Istifanus Ma’aji Egoh, who confirmed the attack said the bandits also kidnapped one Mahmud Mudi and his two children.