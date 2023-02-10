Free Baking, Video Editing, Hair Dressing, Photography, Graphic Design Classes & More ...





If you?re unemployed or seeking a side hustle to make additional income, then click here to join the 31st batch of the Skills Acquisition Scheme (SAS) free training program. Classes begin this Sunday, February 12 at 9am.

The Skills Acquisition Scheme is a vocational skills training program that aims to empower people to live better and more meaningful lives. It is organized by The House That Wisdom Built , a faith-based organisation committed to tending and taking care of people, and enhancing their productivity and resource.

Now in its 8th year, SAS offers a wide range of programmes including Baking & Confectionery making, Tailoring & Fashion Design, Graphics Design, Video Editing, Photography, Hairdressing, Project Management, Laundry & Drycleaning, Barbing and lots more.

If you wish to enroll into Batch 31, or know someone that may be interested, then click here . Better still, you may also reach us on any of the following channels:

Email: [email protected]