“I’m no longer interested in continuing this heavenly investment” Man asks church to give back tithe he’s paid over the years so he can survive on earth (video)





A frustrated Nigerian man has called on his church to return the money he was made to pay in the name of investing in the Kingdom of heaven.

The man explained in a video that, for years, his pastor used the Bible verse Matthew chapter 6 VS 19 – 21 to make him invest in the church.

The verse reads: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal:

“But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal.

“For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”

He added that he was brainwashed by those teachings and went on to invest so much in the church.

However, he says times are now hard; the Nigerian government has failed him and so have the banks, and he now wants to cash out on his investment in the church

He went on to provide the “Kingdom Investment” booklet that shows proof of the tithe he’s paid for…