Kano state govt sues FG over naira redesign policy





The Kano State Government has filed a suit against the Federal Government of Nigeria at the Supreme Court over the Naira redesign policy of the CBN.

In the suit filed by the Kano State Attorney General, through his Counsel, Sunusi Musa (SAN), the state government is seeking the Apex court to declare that the President of Nigeria, cannot unilaterally direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to recall the now N200, N500, and N500 old Bank notes without recourse to the Federal Executive Council and National Economic Council, respectively.

In the suit, the state government is among other things asking the court for a mandatory order seeking a reversal of the Federal Government policy to recall the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes from circulation which it says will affect the economic well-being of over 20 million of residents of the state. The state government is also seeking for mandatory order, compelling the Federal Government of Nigeria to reverse the Naira redesign policy for alleged…