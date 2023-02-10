Kidnappers kill cocoa farmer in Ondo over delayed ransom payment





Kidnappers have killed a 40-year-old cocoa farmer Akinola Akinnibinu in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State over delayed ransom payment.

According to The Nation, the kidnappers killed Akinnibinu and and applied chemical on his corpse.

The body was discovered on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, four days after the abductors contacted his wife to demand ransom.

It was gathered that the kidnappers abducted Akinola at his farm at Oko Oparun and demanded N700,000 ransom.

The deceased was said to have called his wife and directed her to collect N700,000 from POS machine and bring it to the farm.

Sources said the kidnappers called the victim?s wife to send the money to the an Opay account number.

But the wife alerted Amotekun Corps and other villagers but the kidnappers have disappeared before getting to the scene.

?My husband left the house in the morning to his farm. He later called me to collect money from the POS near our house. I asked him what he wants to use the…