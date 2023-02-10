Man United star, Marcus Rashford is fined £574 and handed six points on his licence after admitting to speeding in his £670,000 Mercedes

Manchester United star, Marcus Rashford has been fined and handed six points on his driver’s licence after admitting to speeding in Manchester last year.

The incident occurred in May in Manchester city centre, with the Red Devils forward exceeding the 20mph speed limit. Rashford was driving his 670,000 Mercedes G VRM at the time, which he sold last month.

The 25-year-old has not contested the charge, and has paid a 574 fine, while also taking the points on his licence.

His speeding misdemeanour came at the end of the 2021-22 season, which was a difficult one for Rashford as he scored just five goals for Manchester United and lost his place in the England squad.

He has turned his form around spectacularly this term, though, netting 20 goals in all competitions under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford also finished as England’s joint-top scorer alongside Bukayo Saka at the World Cup in Qatar, netting three goals, including a brace against Wales.