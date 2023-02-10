Moneymaster PSP Launches Flagship Product “G-Kala”



Frontline Payment Service Bank, MoneyMaster PSB, on Wednesday, February 8, formally launched its market offering and flagship product, G-Kala, at a special stakeholder event that included regulators, market and trade associations, student union representatives, trade partners, and members of the press among others.

At the event held at Lagos Travel Inn, Ikeja, Lagos, MoneyMaster PSB Managing Director, Demola Elutilo, explained that ?G-kala? was set to deepen financial inclusion and create new job opportunities in Nigeria.

He assured them that ?G-kala? will bring a huge number of the unbanked populace into the financial system of the country.

According to him, the operations of MoneyMaster PSB would empower many Nigerians financially and bring, most especially, people in the rural areas into the banking system.

Elutilo revealed that the innovative features of G-kala, is set to revolutionize the Nigerian payment system while adding that it would advance the cashless economy…