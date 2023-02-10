One armed robber killed, others injured as police foil robbery attack in Gombe

Operatives of the Gombe State Police Command have neutralized one suspected armed robber while others escaped with gun wounds during a gun duel along the Gombe-Bauchi road.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, who made this known in a statement on Thursday night, February 9, said the robbers armed attacked a commercial vehicle and robbed passengers of their valuables.

“09/02/2023 about 0500hrs, a commercial vehicle coming to Gombe from Bauchi axis informed Men of Mopol 34 PMF attached to Wuro Dole check point that, at about 0430hrs team of suspected armed robbers blocked Gombe/Bauchi road with stones

and robbed them of there valuables,” the statement read.

“On getting the report, the Police team mobilised and boarded same commercial bus back to the scene of the incident, the robbers suddenly came out and approached the bus with the intention to attack and rob the vehicle but they took to there hills on citing the Police men in the…