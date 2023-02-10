One beheaded, properties destroyed in Ebonyi communal crisis

One person was beheaded and properties worth millions of naira, destroyed in a fresh crisis between the people of Oso-Edda, and Amasiri in Ebonyi State.

Oso-Edda is in Afikpo South local government area while Amasiri and Nde Ndukwe communities are in Afikpo North local government area

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the communities have been having a dispute over land at their boundary for years but it has been managed and curtailed from turning violent till this week.

Sources in the area alleged that the crisis started after the Nde Ndukwe and Amasiri people invaded farm settlement villages in ?s?-Edda and started destroying houses, farm produce and every property in sight.

The invasion started on Monday, February 6, and lasted till Wednesday when security agencies stepped in to restore normalcy.

It was gathered that one Chima Orji of Idima Autonomous Community in Afikpo South local government was brutally murdered and beheaded by the invaders. The head was taken away by…