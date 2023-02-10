PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose’s son and others





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, John Fayose, the son of former Ekiti governo Ayo Fayose, Lere Olayinka, spokesman of ex-Governor Ayo Fayose and some other persons.

According to the party, their expulsion was due to anti-party activities.

The expulsion was ratified at the 566th meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

?The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),? the party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba.

?The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023. The decision of the NWC is a sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP…