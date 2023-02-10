Two brothers killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen laid to rest in Plateau

Two brothers, Wang Christian Mato and Mafwill, who were killed on their farm by suspected Fulani herdsmen have been laid to rest at Butura in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.
It was gathered that the brothers were murdered on their farm on Sunday, February 5, 2023, while trying to protect their farm from being destroyed by the herders.
It was further learnt that the brothers were newly married. The funeral was held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Their cousin, Sunday Jerry wrote:
“WANG & MAFWIL are my first cousins, they were killed by Fulani’s on Sunday evening just because they are trying to protect their farms from being destroyed by herders. You looked handsome & your wife’s beautiful, but you are no more, surely as the lord leaves, he will fight for you. As your senior brother I wept but I’m comforted, I receive solace & I’m strong but I will never forget it. You guys are very intelligent academically, agriculturally & otherwise. GOOD NIGHT MY BELOVED…
Source: Linda Ikeji