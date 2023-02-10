Two brothers killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen laid to rest in Plateau



Two brothers, Wang Christian Mato and Mafwill, who were killed on their farm by suspected Fulani herdsmen have been laid to rest at Butura in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the brothers were murdered on their farm on Sunday, February 5, 2023, while trying to protect their farm from being destroyed by the herders.

It was further learnt that the brothers were newly married. The funeral was held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Their cousin, Sunday Jerry wrote: