15 injured as hoodlums attack supporters of Osun House of Reps member





15 persons were injured on Friday, February 10, by hoodlums who attacked supporters of lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun state in the House of Representatives, Mr. Wole Oke.

Oke said in a statement, that the attack took place shortly after some northerners living within his constituency, visited him and pledged their support for his re-election.

The lawmaker further revealed that 15 people were inflicted with machete cuts and were rushed to a hospital in Osogbo, the state capital, for medical attention. He added that one of the perpetrators that were apprehended has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The statement read;