Female student who attempted suicide is alive and responding to treatment — YABATECH

The Deputy Registrar, Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, Joe Ejiofor, says that the ND1 Marketing student of the institution who attempted suicide is alive and responding well to treatment.

It was gathered that the 18-year-old student identified as Destiny, was allegedly caught for examination malpractice on Wednesday February 8, during the institution?s ongoing second-semester examination.

The student, who was also said to have just been dumped by her boyfriend, allegedly slipped into depression, went to her hostel and drank the insecticide suspected to be sniper. One of her roommates who saw her drinking the substance ran out and raised the alarm.

Mr. Ejiofor, also Head of Public Relations of YABATECH, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday, February 10, that the college management led by Ag Rector, Uduak Inyang-Udoh, Dean of Students and Tunji Balogun visited and confirmed her state.

Mr. Ejiofor said that although the young girl drank some chemical substance…