Joe Biden orders US military to shoot down a ‘high-altitude object’ that entered US airspace for second time in one week





The White House announced Friday February 10, that President Joe Biden ordered the military to shoot down what it described as a ?high-altitude object? hovering over Alaska earlier in the day.

?The Department of Defense was tracking a high-altitude object over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours,? National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told reporters when asked about rumors of another suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.

The high-altitude object, Kirby said, was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and ?posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight.?

He continued, ?Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object, and they did. And it came inside our territorial waters ? and those waters right now are frozen ? but inside territorial airspace and over territorial waters. Fighter aircraft assigned to US Northern Command took down the object within…