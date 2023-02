Former Governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani has reacted to his expulsion by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Addressing reporters on Friday, February 10, Nnamani described his expulsion as a nullity, adding that the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC that it has no power to expel him from the party.

He stated that the expulsion process did not conform with due procedures of the PDP?s constitution.