Political thugs attacked Labour Party supporters who were waiting at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos for the arrival of Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate.

Peter Obi visited Alaba, Lagos, today, Feb. 11, after which he headed towards TBS where supporters were waiting for him.

However, many Labour Party supporters making their way to TBS were attacked by political thugs wielding machetes and other harmful objects.

Their cars were also destroyed with stones.

Medical personnel at TBS had their hands full as they attended to the injured.

Condemning the attack, Dele Momodu, a supporter of the PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said there is no reason for the violence.

