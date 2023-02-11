Police arrest 93 suspected political thugs in Kano, recover dangerous weapons and illicit drugs



The Kano State Police Command has arrested 93 suspected political thugs and recovered dangerous weapons and illicit drugs.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who made this known in a statement on Friday, February 10, 2023, said 53 of the thugs were arrested at Sani Abacha Stadium during a political campaign while 40 others were nabbed are various criminal hideouts within the state in one week.