Police arrest 93 suspected political thugs in Kano, recover dangerous weapons and illicit drugs

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 93 suspected political thugs and recovered dangerous weapons and illicit drugs.
Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who made this known in a statement on Friday, February 10, 2023, said 53 of the thugs were arrested at Sani Abacha Stadium during a political campaign while 40 others were nabbed are various criminal hideouts within the state in one week.
?In line with the directives of the Inspector?General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR on ensuring peaceful election processes, and the Command?s efforts to rid Kano State of all forms of crimes and criminality, especially the menace of Political Thuggery (Daba) during political campaigns, clearance operations conducted during a political activity at Sani Abacha Stadium Kano on 09/02/2023 led to the arrest of Fifty-Three (53) suspected thugs,? the statement read.
“Two(2) Locally Made Guns, Thirty-Two (32) Knives, One (1) Axe, Two (2)…
Source: Linda Ikeji