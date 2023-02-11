Police arrest fake Prophet, 50-year-old mother over attempted murder





Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a 34-year-old self-acclaimed prophet identified as Osinachi Makuo alongside a 50-year-old mother over a case of attempted murder.

In a statement issued, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Henry Okoye, said that their arrest is sequel to a petition of Conspiracy, Abduction, Attempted Murder/Grievous Bodily Harm written to the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, by Ike Ezenyi of Umuehi Mgbidi in Oru West LGA, Imo State who is the father of a 24-year-old man identified as Ikenga Ezenyi.

Okoye said that the Commissioner of Police CP Muhammade Barde on receipt of the said petition promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter by detectives of the State CIID.

According to him the intelligent and curious detectives quickly swung into action and apprehended the suspects while the cohorts of the self?styled prophet are still at large.

He said…