South African rapper, AKA’s family releases statement confirming his tragic death





The family of South African rapper AKA, has released a statement confirming his unfortunate demise.

AKA real name is Kiernan Forbes, was shot dead in Durban, South Africa on Friday, February 10. read here

The award-winning rapper who was based in Johannesburg, flew into Durban on February 10th for his birthday party which was scheduled to hold at Yugo Nightclub which he had advertised on his social media pages and asked fans to show up. Unfortunately he was shot dead that night, alongside his former manager.

AKA was 35 years old. Read his family’s statement below?