Two Nigerian nationals arrested in India for allegedly duping several women after befriending them on matrimonial and dating apps



Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in India for allegedly duping several women after befriending them on matrimonial and dating apps.

The suspects identified as Obi Alex and Odua Christopher Chukwudi alias Sunny, were arrested from Delhi and Gurugram on Friday, February 10, 2023, few days after the arrest of two other Nigerian nationals for allegedly duping 60 women on matrimonial sites.

According to police, a Gurugram resident approached the police on January 14 after she was allegedly duped of ?55,000 by a man whom she met on a dating site.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the victim met with a man, identified as Alex, on a dating app in December last year. He introduced himself as a German national and said he was a commercial pilot.

?Initially, the suspect introduced himself as a businessman who deals with saffron and asked her to invest ?40,000 for good returns. The victim had invested ?15,000,? he said.

ACP Sangwan said in…