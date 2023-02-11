Watch US launch nuclear capable ICBM test amid tensions with China, North Korea and Russia (photos/video)





The U.S. launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle on February 9, 2023, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California in a defiant show of nuclear readiness.

The test launched at 11:01 p.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the military base announced on Friday February 10.

It was a “routine” activity “intended to demonstrate that the United States? nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective,” according to the announcement.

“A test launch displays the heart of our deterrence mission on the world?s stage, assuring our nation and its allies that our weapons are capable and our Airmen are ready and willing to defend peace across the globe at a moment’s notice,” said Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander.

The Air Force said the ICBM’s test reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, showing the “accuracy…