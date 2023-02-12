Actress Mercy Aigbe and husband, Kazim Adeoti, baecation in Maldives (photos/video)

 WhatsApp Image 2023 02 11 at 21.19.21 1676146800Actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, are currently on baecation in Maldives Island.  She shared a video of them together on the Island. Watch below     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)  The post Actress Mercy Aigbe and husband, Kazim Adeoti, baecation in Maldives (photos/video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

