Amotekun arrests man for stealing from church in Osun

Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun has arrested a 41-year-old man, Temitope Olojede for stealing from the Cherubin and Seraphin Church in Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo, Osun State.

Bashir Adewinmbi, the state commander of Amotekun, who made this known to journalists on Saturday, February 11, 2023, said that the suspect was apprehended after a resident notified operatives of the corps.

He described the suspect as a notorious culprits who has been terrorising residents of the area.

According to the commander, the culprit broke into the church at about 4am on Friday.

“Our men received a distress call from one of the residents of Ogo-Oluwa that a church was being burgled and they needed the attention of our operatives urgently to arrest the suspect,? he said.

“Our operatives swung into action immediately and they were able to arrest the suspect while trying to escape the scene with his loot.?

Adewinmbi said a sound system engine,…