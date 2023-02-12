CCTV footage of moment AKA was shot (watch video)

A CCTV footage capturing moment South African rapper AKA was shot, has been shared online. 

 

AKA was killed along with his close friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban on Friday night. The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of the rapper’s birthday celebrations when they were shot.

 

The motive of the killing is being investigated. Watch a video capturing the shooting below?

 

 

 





