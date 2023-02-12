Customers seen passing the night at an ATM as cash shortage persists (video)

Yeye dey smell. Now’s the time to put on our thinking cap. Why’s everyone so desperate to lay their hands on cash all of a sudden? If it’s the new notes exchange policy, people’s money is safe in their bank accounts. Personally, I buy fuel, groceries, consumables etc with my debit card or through the use of mobile banking app. I have survived with less than 20k cash in the last two weeks. If you have no data to do money transfers or check your balance walk to the nearest ATM and do it without charges. What’s going on with people in the towns and cities where cashless transactions should be a breeze? The way everybody’s complaining about lack of cash, you’d think every Nigerian has hundreds of thousands or millions of naira stashed in their bank accounts. You’d think people eat cash now for food. These people having night vigils at ATMs are possibly POS agents waiting to get cash coz it wouldn’t make sense for a man with 10k in his account to snore loudly close to an empty ATM at…