Gunmen shoot Imo PDP chairman





Unidentified gunmen shot a chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Ogbaku ward in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State

Charles Oke was attacked on Saturday night, Feb. 11, in his hometown Umunomo Nsokpo in the Ogbaku community.

An eyewitness said Oke was shot several times by the hoodlums who gained access to his house by scaling the fence and lay in wait for him.

When he returned home, the hoodlums who were already in his compound attacked him.

The victim survived the attack though his leg was reportedly shattered.

He was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he is receiving treatment.