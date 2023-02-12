Hollywood movie producer Dillon Jordan sentenced to five years in prison for running international prostitution ring for well-known producers





Dillon Jordan, a Hollywood movie producer who was behind Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Kindergarten Teacher has been sentenced to five years in prison after he admitted operating a prostitution service for well-known producers for seven years.

Jordan, 50, provided women to wealthy clients for up to $15,000 and organized sex parties in the U.S. and abroad.

During sentencing, Manhattan US District Judge John P. Cronan told Jordan, of Lake Arrowhead, California, that he would have imposed a harsher sentence if he was allowed due to the permanent physical and emotional scars the women sustained.

One victim who testified in court said that she had suffered brain damage after being forced by Jordan to take drugs and prostitute her body.

Jordan pleaded guilty to a conspiracy count and five years was the maximum sentence available.

Jordan is listed as a producer on films including the 2018 film The Kindergarten Teacher which featured two-time Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the…