NDLEA arrests church General Overseer over attempt to export meth and skunk concealed in kegs of palm oil to Dubai



Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick, for drug trafficking. Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick, for drug trafficking.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, February 12, said the church leader was arrested alongside a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka and their freight agent, Oyoyo Mary Obasi over attempt to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.