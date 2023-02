Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has urged Nigerians to pray for the safety of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, as he is allegedly being targeted by desperate politicians.

Emefiele has come under strong criticism by many politicians who are against his Naira redesign policy.

In a post shared on Twitter, Murray-Bruce said that Emefiele is ??God-sent” and that for the first time, vote buying will be eliminated. See his tweets below.