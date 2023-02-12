Reeva Steenkamp’s heartbroken parents say Oscar Pistorious should never be released after they confronted him in prison but continued to deny killing their daughter





The family of murdered South African model Reeva Steenkamp have revealed details of a shocking prison cell confrontation with their daughter’s murderer Oscar Pistorious.

According to the heartbroken family, they believe the Blade Runner killer should stay behind bars for life but continued to deny killing their daughter.

Barry Steenkamp said Pistorius broke down and ‘wailed like a child’ when he read out a heart-breaking letter from Reeva’s mother during their tense jail showdown.

Pistorius, who shot his 29-year-old model girlfriend Reeva four times, could taste freedom within weeks, if granted parole.

Speaking on the tenth anniversary of Reeva’s murder, Barry and June Steenkamp say they initially forgave the athlete for killing their daughter.

But since the athlete refused to admit to them that he deliberately shot Reeva, they say they are vehemently opposed to his early release.





