Suspected arsonists invade church in Ondo, set property ablaze

An unidentified person invaded Motailatu Church of God, Oke-Idahun Parish, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state and set ablaze property of the church.

The church, which is under the umbrella of the Cherubim and Seraphim sect, is located along Imafon road in Akure.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Resident Minister of the church, Very Rev?d David Akinadewo-Adekahunsi, said the footprints of the arsonists were detected when he got to the church premises on Friday evening.

He disclosed that what first caught his attention was the damaged lectern placed on the altar, and some broken bottles that littered the church auditorium.

The clergyman, who is also a senior journalist in Ondo State, said many plastic chairs belonging to the church and offering trays were set ablaze within the church premises.

Akinadewo popularly known as Aremolekun, told journalists that church Hymn books and other items kept in a room in the uncompleted church were not…