What happened to my child?





A Nigerian mum, Mrs Blessing Adeniran is demanding answers from the management of Chrisland High School in Lagos state after her 12-year-old daughter, Desola Whitney Adeniran, slumped and died while attending the school’s Interhouse sports held at the Agege Stadium last Thursday, February 9.

In a video posted online, the distraught mum said she was at the event to watch her daughter participate. She said she became worried when she didn’t see her daughter during the match past as well as other sporting events. Mrs. Adeniran said she decided to go where the students were all kept to check on her child. She said it was while she was there that she was told by a male student that a certain Whitney fainted and had been rushed to the hospital.

Mrs. Adeniran said one of the staff saw her and then told her that Whitney had been rushed to the hospital. On getting there, she met her daughter’s corpse. She said up till now, the school has not given in full details, what happened to…