Whitney Adeniran was electrocuted — Alleged Chrisland student claims in leaked audio





An alleged Chrisland student has claimed in a leaked audio that 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran didn’t slump during their Inter-House Sports as claimed earlier.

In the audio leaked after the management of the school revealed that they’ve reached out to relevant authorities to ascertain how Whitney died through autopsy, the alleged student claimed that ?Whitney went to buy popcorn and cotton candy and touched one of the machines producing either cotton candy or popcorn and was electrocuted.?

Listen to the audio below?.