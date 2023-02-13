Governor Buni escapes attack at APC rally in Yobe





Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has escaped an attack carried out by thugs at All Progressives Congress zonal rally at Gashua the headquarters of Bade local government area.

Channels Television reported that the APC supporters who converged for a zonal rally at Gashua play ground in their thousands chanted ?Ba ma son Mai Mala Buni? meaning we do not want Mai Mala Buni.

This reportedly played out when the Governor was about handing over APC flags to candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. The thugs reportedly started throwing sand and other objects.

The governor had to be whisked away with the help of his security aides.