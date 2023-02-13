Kano State Govt shuts supermarket over refusal to accept old naira notes

Kano State Government, through the Consumer Protection Council, has shut a popular supermarket, Wellcare, over refusal to accept old Naira notes.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, February 12, the acting chairman of the council, Baffa Babba Danagundi, said the supermarket was shut shortly after Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje gave the order.

According to Danagundi, legal action will be taken against the supermarket.

He said the order of the closure follows the refusal of WellCare Supermarket to accept the old naira notes from customers as against the instruction of the state government.

He warned other marketers in Kano to be aware that the state government has not banned the use of old Naira notes, therefore, any shop caught not receiving the old notes will be dealt with decisively.

Shortly after the closure, Wellcare Alliance Limited wrote a letter of apology to the government, seeking an immediate intervention to re-open the supermarket.

“Due to the federal government…