A young lady identified as Promise Ekong from Boki Local Government Area of Cross River state, has died in an Abuja hotel. A young lady identified as Promise Ekong from Boki Local Government Area of Cross River state, has died in an Abuja hotel.

It was gathered that Promise, who concluded her one year compulsory NYSC programme in November 2022, died at Stanzel Grand Resort, 5th Avenue, in Gwarimpa.

The management of the hotel is claiming that Promise drowned in their swimming pool.

However, her death is still shrouded in controversy as the family alleges foul play by the police.