Lagos State govt shuts down Chrisland school following death of one of its pupils, Whytney Adeniran

The Lagos state government has ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland school in Opebi-Ikeja.
The school is currently embroiled in controversy following the death of one of its pupils, 12 year old Whytney Adeniran, who died during their interhouse sports day last Thursday, February 9.
A statement released by the state government this evening says the school is closed pending the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incident.
“LASG ORDERS CLOSURE OF CHRISLAND SCHOOL
Source: Linda Ikeji