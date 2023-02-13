Nollywood Actress remanded in prison for spraying and stepping on newly redesigned Naira notes





Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, February 13, ordered that Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was arrested for tampering with the new Naira notes be remanded in Kirikiri pending the determination of her bail application.

Omoseyin was arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Fraud Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and was handed over to the EFCC for investigation. The 31-year-old was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online. In her statement to the Commission, she claimed that she received the new Naira notes from her fans at the party and that she did not know the persons who gave her the money.

Omoseyin was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Omoseyin before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on a…