Police arrest Nigerian pharmacy student for drug smuggling in India, recover 15.56 grams of heroin



The anti-narcotics cell of Panchkula in Haryana, India have arrested a Nigerian student for allegedly supplying heroin to drug peddlers.

The 29-year-old Nigerian national identified as Nwosu Echezoma, alias Amaica, was arrested on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Heroin weighing 15.56 gm was also recovered from the accused, who is pursuing BPharma from a college in Mullana, Ambala, said police

His arrest came on the disclosure of Surajpal Singh, alias Robin, 34, a resident of Zirakpur, who was caught with 8.78 gm heroin near Amartex showroom on February 9, 2023.

Singh was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and taken on two-day police remand. During interrogation, he revealed the source of the drugs, leading to Nwosu?s arrest.

“The Nigerian national used to source drugs from Delhi and supplied them in and around Ambala. A court sent him to two-day police remand. He will be questioned further to unearth his network,? police said.