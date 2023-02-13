“She had complained about a not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents” Chrisland school speaks on death of student





The management of Chrisland schools on Sunday February 12, has narrated their own side of the incident that led to the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

The student died on Thursday, Feb. 9, after she slumped during the school?s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

The girl?s parents, Michael and Blessing Adeniran took to social media on Saturday night, Feb. 11 to demand a probe into the death of their daughter.

Whitney?s mother said her daughter was not ill prior to the inter-house sports day and when she asked the doctor at the hospital the cause of her daughter?s death, the doctor said it appears to be cardiac arrest.

Reacting, Chrisland School explained that about two weeks prior, Whitney had complained of ill health and chose not to participate in the school?s march-past.

The statement read, ?The management and staff of Chrisland Schools Limited, with a deep sense of loss, announce the death of our precious student, Whitney…