Two married couples who switch partners every night open up about their relationship





Two married couples who live and raise their families together and swap partners have opened up about life as a ?foursome.?

Alysia and Tyler Rogers are married and were already parents to two children, now ages 7 and 8, when they embarked on a romantic relationship with married friends Sean and Taya Hartless.

The two couples, originally from the US, moved in together as a polyamorous foursome in 2020 and the following year, Alysia and Taya delivered babies seven months apart.

Neither woman knows who biologically fathered the kids, with Alysia maintaining they will help the children discover that down the road if they ever want to.

?We wanted to do everything we could to make sure that everybody feels like an equal parent,? Taya told Today.com.

?At this point, finding out their genetics would change nothing.?

The family of eight now live in Lebanon and have amassed a huge social media following with their ?big family?.

?We didn?t intend to fall in love ? but here we…