20-year-old man sentenced to death for armed robbery in Lagos



Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of a Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, has sentenced a 20-year-old man, Nojeem Badmos, to death by hanging for armed robbery

The judge sentenced the convict on Monday, February 13, 2023, after finding him guilty as charged by the prosecution.

The judge held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the ingredients of the two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery.

The state had charged him for conspiracy and armed robbery contrary to the provisions of sections 299 and 297 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The witness had told court that, defendant in company of two others still at large, did rob him of his bag and other valuables on his way to work sometime in July 2019, at Alagbado bus stop. He said he noticed a motorcyclist carrying two passengers approaching him.

“He suspected danger and began to run, but the two passengers on the bike came down and ran after him. He fell in the mud and the two…