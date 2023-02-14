2023 census will cost N400billion – NPC





The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that the 2023 census will cost more than N400 billion.

Mr Jick Lawrence, Head, NPC Public Affairs Department in Plateau, disclosed this to newsmen in Jos on Monday, February 13.

He revealed that about N100 billion had so far been expended on preparations ahead of the April exercise.

He said: ?Over N400 billion has been earmarked to be expended on the 2023 census. About N100 billion has so far been expended on preparations ahead of the exercise, census is a very big and capital intensive exercise.?

He explained further to say some of the funds would be channelled to the empowerment of about 1.5 million Nigerians.

Lawrence disclosed that 56,000 vehicles would be rented to ease the movement of personnel and logistics while about 800,000 Personal Digital Assistants would be procured.