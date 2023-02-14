CBN vows to prosecute POS operators over exorbitant charges





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to prosecute Point of Sale (POS) operators who demand exorbitant charges on transactions.

This was disclosed by the apex bank’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele during a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps. Emefiele who admitted that there’s been some challenges over the Naira swap policy, said the POS operators to be prosecuted are those who charge above the stipulated amount.

Emefiele also said that while this is a challenging time for Nigerians, things shouldn’t be exaggerated especially by people in authority to create panic. Channels Television reported that he also said that there?s no going back on the February 10th deadline.