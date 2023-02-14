Couple and their three children die as car rams into stationary truck on Lagos-Badagry expressway

The accident which occurred on Sunday night, February 12, 2023, claimed the lives of a father, mother and their three children when their Toyota Sienna rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

According to Taiwo, the Toyota Sienna with registration number JJJ 947 HM was coming from Agbara when it rammed into a Volvo truck, with registration number T-8101 LA.

The unit commander said the driver of the car rammed into the stationary truck due to poor visibility.

The unit was alerted of the accident at about 8:45 pm and we arrived on the scene at 9:00pm. The accident was fatal, father, mother and their sons were rushed to the General Hospital in Badagry, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,? he said.

The unit…