Diphtheria cases in Nigeria rises to 216





Diphtheria cases in Nigeria has risen to 216 as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The cases were confirmed in Kano, Yobe, Lagos, and Osun states. It was also gathered that the death toll has hit 40 in the country.

The NCDC also said the suspected cases in the country are now 523 from five states; Kano, Yobe, Katsina, Lagos, and Osun states. Lead of the Diphtheria/Pertussis Technical Working Group in the NCDC, Dr Bola Lawal who confirmed the development, said the health agency was notified of suspected diphtheria outbreaks from Kano state and Lagos state and the rapid response team was deployed to the states on December 12, 2022, after the disease was confirmed.

Giving a breakdown of the epidemiological situation, Lawal said;