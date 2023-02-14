Female patient saved from committing suicide at hospital





A female patient has been saved from committing suicide at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harere, Zimbabwe.

The woman whose identity is currently unknown reportedly tried to commit suicide on Monday morning, by jumping from the second floor of the hospital.

She was however stopped from carrying on with the suicide. A ladder was put up to try and assist her to get down to the ground. Some people inside the hospital were also seen trying to assist her from the window.

Watch the video below????????????????????