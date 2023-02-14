Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu still missing nine days after Turkey earthquake





Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu is still missing nine days after an earthquake in Turkey, with his agent Nana Sechere appealing for more resources to aid rescue efforts.

More than 37,000 people have been killed after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of February 6, followed by a second of 7.5.

Atsu, who plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, was reported missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had been pulled from the rubble. There were reports last week that the Ghana international had also been freed, but they were incorrect and he remains missing.

“It has been nine days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian,” read a statement given to Sky Sports News from Atsu’s agent Sechere.

“I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected.

“During my time here we have been able…